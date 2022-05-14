Military reports 987 more COVID-19 cases
All News 15:36 May 14, 2022
SEOUL, May 14 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's military reported 987 additional COVID-19 cases Saturday, raising the total caseload among its service members to 145,474, the defense ministry said.
The new cases included 767 from the Army, 95 from the Air Force, 53 from the Marine Corps and 43 from the Navy. There were also 29 cases from units under the direct control of the ministry.
Currently, 6,309 military personnel are under treatment.
