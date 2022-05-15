N. Korea reports 15 new deaths from COVID-19
SEOUL, May 15 (Yonhap) -- North Korea on Sunday reported 15 additional deaths from COVID-19 and 296,180 more people with fever symptoms nationwide.
The new cases, which occurred between Friday evening and 6 p.m. Saturday, raised the total number of deaths to 42 and that of those who have shown fever symptoms since late April to 820,620, according to the official Korean Central News Agency (KCNA).
