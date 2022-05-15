Sunday's weather forecast
All News 09:01 May 15, 2022
SEOUL, May. 15 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Sunday.
Temperature (C) Condition Possibility
High/Low of Rain (%)
Seoul 23/10 Sunny 0
Incheon 20/11 Sunny 0
Suwon 21/09 Sunny 0
Cheongju 22/11 Sunny 0
Daejeon 23/09 Sunny 0
Chuncheon 23/07 Sunny 0
Gangneung 21/11 Sunny 0
Jeonju 22/09 Cloudy 0
Gwangju 22/10 Cloudy 10
Jeju 18/14 Sunny 20
Daegu 23/12 Sunny 0
Busan 21/13 Cloudy 10
(END)
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
-
New Defense Minister Lee takes office, warns of 'stern' response to possible N.K. provocations
-
(LEAD) Yoon taps ex-deputy NSA for spy chief
-
Gov't to significantly increase international flights to meet travel demand
-
(LEAD) Lee Jae-myung declares bid for parliamentary seat in Incheon
-
N. Korea repaired missile-capable submarine before using in latest SLBM launch: sources
Most Saved
-
(LEAD) N. Korea leader says his country faces 'great turmoil' due to COVID-19 spread
-
(LEAD) S. Korea to ease entry requirements amid downward trend in COVID-19 cases
-
Gov't to significantly increase international flights to meet travel demand
-
(LEAD) New COVID-19 cases under 30,000 amid clear downward trend
-
(URGENT) N.K. leader says his country faced with 'great turmoil' due to COVID-19: state media