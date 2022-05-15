Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Sunday's weather forecast

All News 09:01 May 15, 2022

SEOUL, May. 15 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Sunday.

Temperature (C) Condition Possibility

High/Low of Rain (%)

Seoul 23/10 Sunny 0

Incheon 20/11 Sunny 0

Suwon 21/09 Sunny 0

Cheongju 22/11 Sunny 0

Daejeon 23/09 Sunny 0

Chuncheon 23/07 Sunny 0

Gangneung 21/11 Sunny 0

Jeonju 22/09 Cloudy 0

Gwangju 22/10 Cloudy 10

Jeju 18/14 Sunny 20

Daegu 23/12 Sunny 0

Busan 21/13 Cloudy 10

(END)

Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All News
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!