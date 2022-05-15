S. Korea's new COVID-19 cases under 30,000 for 2nd day amid eased virus curbs
All News 09:45 May 15, 2022
SEOUL, May 15 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's new coronavirus cases stayed below 30,000 for the second straight day Sunday in the latest sign that the country's virus cases are on a downward trend amid eased virus curbs.
The country added 25,434 new virus infections, including 26 cases from overseas, bringing the total caseload to 17,782,061, according to the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA).
The country added 48 COVID-19 deaths, bringing the total to 23,709. The number of critically ill patients came to 338, down from 341 a day earlier, the KDCA said.
