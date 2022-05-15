Samsung Electronics to roll out Muziktiger edition for Galaxy Z Fold3
SEOUL, May 15 (Yonhap) -- South Korean tech giant Samsung Electronics Co. said Sunday it will launch a limited edition of the Galaxy Z Fold3 handset in collaboration with homegrown design brand Muziktiger.
The Muziktiger edition, to go on sale from Monday, is priced at 1,280,400 won (US$997). The new edition comes with the handset device, a clear cover and Muziktiger accessories, including a key ring and a pop socket.
The Muziktiger edition will be available on Samsung Electronic's website, Galaxy Campus Store, and local e-commerce platforms Gmarket and Auction.
Muziktiger is a South Korean design label that gained popularity with its chubby, "jobless" tiger characters. It sells various character products spanning stationary supplies and handset accessories to kitchenware.
In April, Samsung's Galaxy Z Flip3 Pokemon Edition sold out within five minutes of its release in South Korea, following the recent runaway success of the Pokemon sticker-bread duo on the company's home turf.
Samsung, the world's largest mobile phone maker, has collaborated with popular designers and brands as part of efforts to target more fashion-savvy young consumers and expand an ecosystem of accessories and portfolios of limited-edition mobile products.
In September, it joined hands with American fashion brand Thom Browne, known for its signature stripe, to release the Galaxy Watch4 Classic Thom Browne Edition.
Samsung also released the limited-edition Galaxy Watch4 and Galaxy Buds2 wireless earbuds the following month, produced in collaboration with Maison Kitsune, the French-Japanese electronic music label-fashion company.
In 2015, it launched the Galaxy G6 edge Iron Man Edition in collaboration with Marvel.
