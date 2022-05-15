Yoon, Biden to discuss N. Korea's provocations, economic security, int'l contribution
SEOUL, May 15 (Yonhap) -- South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol and his U.S. counterpart, Joe Biden, will discuss North Korean provocations, economic security and contributions to pending international issues when they meet next weekend for their first summit, a senior official said Sunday.
Biden is set to arrive in Seoul on Friday for the summit with the new South Korean president the following day before visiting Japan on Sunday on his first Asia trip since his inauguration last year.
The two leaders will discuss how to deal with North Korea's provocations. They will also discuss bilateral cooperation in supply chain issues, emerging technologies and other topics related to economic security, the senior presidential official said.
Also on the agenda is South Korea's contributions to pressing international issues and how to coordinate them.
Yoon's top priority in the summit is to build trust with Biden and further strengthen the South Korea-U.S. alliance and combined defense posture, according to the official.
The U.S. currently maintains some 28,500 troops in South Korea to deter North Korean aggression, a legacy of the 1950-53 Korean War that ended in an armistice, not a peace treaty.
The summit and a joint press conference will both be held at the new presidential office in Yongsan in central Seoul.
On speculations that Yoon may make a reciprocal visit to the U.S. next month, the official said there were apparently no plans for the president to visit the U.S. in June.
odissy@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
New Defense Minister Lee takes office, warns of 'stern' response to possible N.K. provocations
-
(LEAD) Yoon taps ex-deputy NSA for spy chief
-
Gov't to significantly increase international flights to meet travel demand
-
BTS to be absent from Billboard Music Awards: sources
-
(LEAD) Poet and democracy activist Kim Ji-ha dies at 81
-
Full text of President Yoon's inaugural address
-
Over half of 20-somethings don't plan to have children after marriage: poll
-
(2nd LD) Yoon offers to revive N.K. economy with 'audacious plan'
-
Yoon to begin term at midnight with military briefing
-
(LEAD) S. Korea's new COVID-19 cases down amid lifting of outdoor mask mandate
-
(LEAD) N. Korea leader says his country faces 'great turmoil' due to COVID-19 spread
-
S. Korean Navy SEAL-turned-YouTuber in Ukraine claims to be injured
-
(LEAD) S. Korea's new COVID-19 cases under 30,000 for 2nd day amid eased virus curbs
-
(3rd LD) N. Korea reports 15 new deaths amid COVID-19 outbreak
-
(LEAD) New COVID-19 cases under 30,000 amid clear downward trend