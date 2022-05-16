Go to Contents Go to Navigation

BTS wins three Billboard Music Awards, marking 6th year to win an award

All News 07:46 May 16, 2022

SEOUL, May 16 (Yonhap) -- South Korean boy group BTS has won three prizes at the 2022 Billboard Music Awards (BBMAs), one of the three biggest pop music honors in the United States, Billboard said.

The septet won top duo or group, top song sales artist and top selling song (for its 2021 smash hit "Butter"), marking its sixth consecutive year that it has won at least one award at the BBMAs, the U.S. music magazine said Sunday (U.S. time), ahead of the awards show that begins at 9 p.m. at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas.

BTS was nominated for seven awards in six categories with two songs, including "Permission to Dance" nominated in the top selling song section.

One of the three biggest U.S. pop music awards, along with the American Music Awards and the Grammy Awards, the BBMAs chooses winners based on Billboard charts.

This year's BBMAs reflected charts dated from April 10 last year to March 26 this year.

BTS has secured at least one trophy at the annual event every year since 2017. Last year, it was nominated for four awards and won all four.

This photo captured from the homepage of Billboard shows South Korean boy group BTS posing for the camera during the red carpet event of the 2017 Billboard Music Awards. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

#BTS #BBMAs
