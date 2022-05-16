Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Monday's weather forecast

All News 09:00 May 16, 2022

SEOUL, May 16 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Monday.

Temperature (C) Condition Possibility

High/Low of Rain (%)

Seoul 23/12 Sunny 0

Incheon 20/13 Sunny 0

Suwon 23/09 Sunny 0

Cheongju 25/10 Sunny 0

Daejeon 25/09 Sunny 0

Chuncheon 25/07 Cloudy 30

Gangneung 26/13 Sunny 0

Jeonju 24/09 Sunny 0

Gwangju 25/10 Sunny 0

Jeju 21/14 Cloudy 0

Daegu 26/11 Sunny 0

Busan 23/14 Sunny 0

(END)

Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All News
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!