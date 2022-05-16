Monday's weather forecast
All News 09:00 May 16, 2022
SEOUL, May 16 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Monday.
Temperature (C) Condition Possibility
High/Low of Rain (%)
Seoul 23/12 Sunny 0
Incheon 20/13 Sunny 0
Suwon 23/09 Sunny 0
Cheongju 25/10 Sunny 0
Daejeon 25/09 Sunny 0
Chuncheon 25/07 Cloudy 30
Gangneung 26/13 Sunny 0
Jeonju 24/09 Sunny 0
Gwangju 25/10 Sunny 0
Jeju 21/14 Cloudy 0
Daegu 26/11 Sunny 0
Busan 23/14 Sunny 0
(END)
