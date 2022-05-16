S. Korea signs deal to purchase some 40 U.S.-made helicopters to train military pilots
SEOUL, May 16 (Yonhap) -- South Korea has signed a contract worth 170 billion won (US$132.8 million) with a U.S. aerospace firm, Bell Textron Asia, to purchase some 40 trainer helicopters by 2025, the state arms procurement agency said Monday.
The Defense Acquisition Program Administration (DAPA) inked the deal with the firm on May 6 to procure the Bell 505 helicopters and eight simulators to train Army and Navy pilots, its officials said. The simulators are to be manufactured by a Korean firm.
The South Korean military plans to start deploying the helicopters to the Army and the Navy next year.
"We expect safety concerns stemming from the operation of old trainer helicopters will be addressed when the new helicopters are introduced," a DAPA official said.
sshluck@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
New Defense Minister Lee takes office, warns of 'stern' response to possible N.K. provocations
-
(LEAD) Yoon taps ex-deputy NSA for spy chief
-
Gov't to significantly increase international flights to meet travel demand
-
BTS to be absent from Billboard Music Awards: sources
-
(LEAD) S. Korea's new COVID-19 cases down amid lifting of outdoor mask mandate
-
Full text of President Yoon's inaugural address
-
(2nd LD) Yoon offers to revive N.K. economy with 'audacious plan'
-
S. Korea to send condolence delegation to UAE over death of president
-
(LEAD) S. Korea's new COVID-19 cases down amid lifting of outdoor mask mandate
-
BTS to be absent from Billboard Music Awards: sources
-
S. Korean Navy SEAL-turned-YouTuber in Ukraine claims to be injured
-
N. Korea asks China for help in fight against COVID-19: source
-
(LEAD) S. Korea's new COVID-19 cases under 30,000 for 2nd day amid eased virus curbs
-
(4th LD) N. Korea reports 15 new deaths amid COVID-19 outbreak
-
(LEAD) S. Korea to propose talks with N. Korea over pandemic support