S. Korea's Black Eagles aerobatic team to perform in British air shows in July
SEOUL, May 16 (Yonhap) -- The South Korean Air Force's aerobatic flight team plans to join three international air shows in Britain in July, Seoul officials said Monday, marking its first visit to the European nation in 10 years.
The Black Eagles team is set to participate in the Southport Air Show, Royal International Air Tattoo, and Farnborough Airshow from July 9-22, as part of military diplomacy to promote South Korean-made aircraft.
The team last attended a British show in 2012. Later, it joined flight events in Singapore and Malaysia but did not travel to Britain due largely to geographical distance, according to the officials.
The team of 12 pilots will fly eight T-50B supersonic trainer jets to stage various performances, including its trademark show of drawing with smoke tails the taegeuk mark, a signature symbol of South Korea's national flag.
A joint flight with its British counterpart, the Red Arrows, has also been arranged to highlight the two countries' friendship, the Air Force said.
Next month, the Air Force plans to disassemble nine T-50B jets, including a spare, and transport them to Britain by air. South Korea will also utilize three C-130 transport aircraft to ship other pieces of equipment.
Following its trip to Britain, the team plans to visit 13 other countries, including Poland, Slovakia, Egypt and the Philippines, to promote South Korean military assets, such as the FA-50 light attack aircraft.
The squad's flight distance before its return home is estimated to be 20,000 kilometers, the Air Force said.
