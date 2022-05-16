Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Helicopter carrying 3 crashes in southern city of Geoje

All News 09:58 May 16, 2022

GEOJE, South Korea, May 16 (Yonhap) -- A helicopter carrying three crewmen crashed in the southern coastal city of Geoje on Monday, with their fate remaining unknown, firefighters said.

The chopper went down near Mt. Seonja at around 9 a.m., according to an accident report filed with firefighting authorities. Three people were presumed to have been on board, according to an accident report

Rescuers are trying to verify the fate of the crewmen.

Helicopter carrying 3 crashes in southern city of Geoje - 1


(END)

Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All News
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!