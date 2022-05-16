(LEAD) Helicopter crashes in Geoje, 3 seriously injured
All News 10:42 May 16, 2022
(ATTN: RECASTS headline; UPDATES throughout)
GEOJE, South Korea, May 16 (Yonhap) -- A helicopter carrying construction materials crashed in the southern coastal city of Geoje on Monday, leaving three crewmen seriously injured, firefighters said.
The Sikorsky S-61N went down near the summit of Mt. Seonja at around 9 a.m. while circling the area to transport building materials for renovation work on a mountain trail.
Three crewmen, including the pilot, sustained serious injuries, but no deaths have been reported.
Firefighting authorities are trying to rescue the injured.
