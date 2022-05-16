Go to Contents Go to Navigation

(LEAD) Helicopter crashes in Geoje, 3 seriously injured

All News 10:42 May 16, 2022

GEOJE, South Korea, May 16 (Yonhap) -- A helicopter carrying construction materials crashed in the southern coastal city of Geoje on Monday, leaving three crewmen seriously injured, firefighters said.

The Sikorsky S-61N went down near the summit of Mt. Seonja at around 9 a.m. while circling the area to transport building materials for renovation work on a mountain trail.

Three crewmen, including the pilot, sustained serious injuries, but no deaths have been reported.

Firefighting authorities are trying to rescue the injured.

#helicopter #crash
