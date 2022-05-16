Yoon offers unsparing COVID-19 aid to N. Korea
SEOUL, May 16 (Yonhap) -- President Yoon Suk-yeol said Monday he will spare no effort to help North Korea cope with a massive outbreak of the coronavirus, offering to send vaccines and other necessary supplies if Pyongyang agrees to accept.
"We must not hold back on providing necessary assistance to the North Korean people, who are exposed to the threat of the coronavirus," Yoon said during his first budget speech at the National Assembly.
"If the North Korean authorities accept, we will not spare any necessary support, such as medicine, including COVID-19 vaccines, medical equipment and healthcare personnel," he said.
Yoon also said he will discuss economic security issues with U.S. President Joe Biden during their summit in Seoul this week, including strengthening cooperation on global supply chains through the U.S.-led Indo-Pacific Economic Framework.
hague@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
New Defense Minister Lee takes office, warns of 'stern' response to possible N.K. provocations
-
(LEAD) Yoon taps ex-deputy NSA for spy chief
-
Gov't to significantly increase international flights to meet travel demand
-
BTS to be absent from Billboard Music Awards: sources
-
(LEAD) S. Korea's new COVID-19 cases down amid lifting of outdoor mask mandate
-
Full text of President Yoon's inaugural address
-
(2nd LD) Yoon offers to revive N.K. economy with 'audacious plan'
-
S. Korea to send condolence delegation to UAE over death of president
-
(LEAD) S. Korea's new COVID-19 cases down amid lifting of outdoor mask mandate
-
BTS to be absent from Billboard Music Awards: sources
-
S. Korean Navy SEAL-turned-YouTuber in Ukraine claims to be injured
-
N. Korea asks China for help in fight against COVID-19: source
-
(LEAD) S. Korea's new COVID-19 cases under 30,000 for 2nd day amid eased virus curbs
-
(4th LD) N. Korea reports 15 new deaths amid COVID-19 outbreak
-
(LEAD) S. Korea to propose talks with N. Korea over pandemic support