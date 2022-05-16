Ruling party chief calls for presidential secretary's apology over vulgar expressions in poems
SEOUL, May 16 (Yonhap) -- The chief of the ruling People Power Party (PPP) called on a presidential secretary Monday to issue a public apology following revelations his poems included sexually insensitive lines.
The secretary for administrative affairs, Yoon Jae-soon, has found himself in hot water after poems he wrote about 20 years ago contained explicit expressions that can be described as sexual harassment in the subway.
"Secretary Yoon must give a full apology to the public," Lee said. "Looking through current standards that have changed over 20 years, there is a big gap between the public's view and various expressions he used as a poet."
Lee, however, stopped short of asking Yoon to step down, saying Tak Hyun-min, who was presidential protocol secretary under the Moon Jae-in administration, maintained his position after apologizing over inappropriate expressions in his book.
