Online lender K-Bank's net spikes in Q1
SEOUL, May 16 (Yonhap) -- South Korean online lender K-Bank said Monday its earnings shot up in the first quarter of the year on the back of a jump in interest income.
Net profit stood at 24.5 billion won (US$19.1 million) in the January-March period, higher than its net income of 22.5 billion won for all of 2021, K-Bank said.
K-Bank said its first-quarter performance was bolstered by higher interest income stemming from a continued rise in the number of customers and the amount of loans and deposits.
The online lender said its interest income reached an all-time high of 82.4 billion won in the three-month period.
The number of its customers amounted to 7.5 million as of the end of March, up from 7.17 million three months earlier.
Customer deposits climbed by 220 billion won to 11.54 trillion won over the cited period, with outstanding loans gaining by 720 billion won to 7.81 trillion won.
K-Bank, South Korea's first internet-only bank that started operation in 2017, is controlled by a consortium of telecom giant KT Corp., Woori Bank and 19 other firms.
(END)
-
New Defense Minister Lee takes office, warns of 'stern' response to possible N.K. provocations
-
(LEAD) Yoon taps ex-deputy NSA for spy chief
-
Gov't to significantly increase international flights to meet travel demand
-
Psy returns to Billboard Hot 100 after 7 years with 'That That'
-
(URGENT) Yoon takes oath of office
-
Full text of President Yoon's inaugural address
-
(2nd LD) Yoon offers to revive N.K. economy with 'audacious plan'
-
S. Korea to send condolence delegation to UAE over death of president
-
Yoon names vice foreign, defense ministers
-
(3rd LD) Moon appeals for resumption of inter-Korean dialogue in farewell speech
-
S. Korean Navy SEAL-turned-YouTuber in Ukraine claims to be injured
-
N. Korea asks China for help in fight against COVID-19: source
-
Yoon offers unsparing COVID-19 aid to N. Korea
-
(LEAD) N. K. leader issues special order on medicine supply against epidemic: state media
-
(4th LD) N. Korea reports 15 new deaths amid COVID-19 outbreak