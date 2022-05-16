DP unanimously approves expulsion of three-term lawmaker over alleged sexual misconduct
SEOUL, May 16 (Yonhap) -- The main opposition Democratic Party (DP) held a general meeting of its lawmakers and unanimously endorsed a decision to expel Rep. Park Wan-joo over allegations that he sexually harassed a female assistant late last year, the party's spokesperson said.
Last week, the DP's emergency committee issued a public apology after announcing it decided to kick out Park, a three-term lawmaker who previously served as the DP's top policymaker, after conducting an internal investigation into the allegations surrounding him.
Separately, the DP also plans to refer Park to the National Assembly's special ethics committee by the end of this week for additional penalty, including possible expulsion from the parliament.
Park has rejected the allegations, saying in a message to reporters that "what is not true is not true."
With Park's expulsion, the main opposition party now holds 167 out of a total of 292 parliamentary seats. The ruling People Power Party holds 109 seats.
nyway@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
New Defense Minister Lee takes office, warns of 'stern' response to possible N.K. provocations
-
(LEAD) Yoon taps ex-deputy NSA for spy chief
-
Gov't to significantly increase international flights to meet travel demand
-
Psy returns to Billboard Hot 100 after 7 years with 'That That'
-
(URGENT) Yoon takes oath of office
-
Full text of President Yoon's inaugural address
-
(2nd LD) Yoon offers to revive N.K. economy with 'audacious plan'
-
S. Korea to send condolence delegation to UAE over death of president
-
Yoon names vice foreign, defense ministers
-
(3rd LD) Moon appeals for resumption of inter-Korean dialogue in farewell speech
-
S. Korean Navy SEAL-turned-YouTuber in Ukraine claims to be injured
-
N. Korea asks China for help in fight against COVID-19: source
-
Yoon offers unsparing COVID-19 aid to N. Korea
-
(LEAD) N. K. leader issues special order on medicine supply against epidemic: state media
-
(4th LD) N. Korea reports 15 new deaths amid COVID-19 outbreak