(LEAD) Yoon asks ruling, opposition parties to approve PM nominee
(ATTN: ADDS response from ruling, main opposition parties in paras 3, 4)
SEOUL, May 16 (Yonhap) -- President Yoon Suk-yeol on Monday asked leaders of the ruling and opposition parties for cooperation in approving Prime Minister nominee Han Duck-soo, the head of the ruling People Power Party (PPP) said.
Yoon's request was made as he met leaders of the PPP, the Democratic Party (DP) and the Justice Party, as well as National Assembly Speaker Park Byeong-seug, before he delivered a budget speech, PPP Chairman Lee Jun-seok told reporters.
During the meeting, Yoon called for opposition cooperation for Han's confirmation, saying the nominee was the only candidate that was in his mind even before his election as president, according to PPP floor leader Rep. Kweong Seong-dong.
Last week, Yoon formally asked the National Assembly to approve Han, but the PPP and the DP failed to agree on a date to hold a plenary session for Han's confirmation.
Later in the day, the DP called on Yoon to apologize first for nominating what it called were "inappropriate" people for the Cabinet if he truly wants bipartisan cooperation, referring apparently to the nominees for justice minister and health minister.
In South Korea, the prime minister is the only Cabinet post that requires parliamentary approval.
A parliamentary confirmation hearing committee of the DP has declared Han as "unqualified," citing his post-retirement career at a law firm and other suspicions of irregularities.
kdh@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
New Defense Minister Lee takes office, warns of 'stern' response to possible N.K. provocations
-
(LEAD) Yoon taps ex-deputy NSA for spy chief
-
Gov't to significantly increase international flights to meet travel demand
-
Psy returns to Billboard Hot 100 after 7 years with 'That That'
-
(URGENT) Yoon takes oath of office
-
Full text of President Yoon's inaugural address
-
(2nd LD) Yoon offers to revive N.K. economy with 'audacious plan'
-
S. Korea to send condolence delegation to UAE over death of president
-
(3rd LD) Moon appeals for resumption of inter-Korean dialogue in farewell speech
-
(News Focus) With Yoon, S. Korea, U.S. to strengthen alliance, deterrence against N. Korea: experts
-
S. Korean Navy SEAL-turned-YouTuber in Ukraine claims to be injured
-
N. Korea asks China for help in fight against COVID-19: source
-
(LEAD) Crypto investor probed for alleged trespassing at Terraform CEO's home
-
Crypto investor probed over allegedly visiting house of Terraform's CEO
-
(LEAD) N. K. leader issues special order on medicine supply against epidemic: state media