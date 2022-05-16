Military reports 439 more COVID-19 cases
All News 14:31 May 16, 2022
SEOUL, May 16 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's military reported 439 additional COVID-19 cases Monday, raising the total caseload among its service members to 146,497, the defense ministry said.
The new cases included 294 from the Army, 58 from the Air Force, 52 from the Marine Corps and 25 from the Navy. There were also 10 cases from units under the direct control of the ministry.
Currently, 6,036 military personnel are under treatment.
colin@yna.co.kr
(END)
Keywords
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
-
New Defense Minister Lee takes office, warns of 'stern' response to possible N.K. provocations
-
(LEAD) Yoon taps ex-deputy NSA for spy chief
-
Gov't to significantly increase international flights to meet travel demand
-
Psy returns to Billboard Hot 100 after 7 years with 'That That'
-
(URGENT) Yoon takes oath of office
Most Saved
-
Full text of President Yoon's inaugural address
-
(2nd LD) Yoon offers to revive N.K. economy with 'audacious plan'
-
S. Korea to send condolence delegation to UAE over death of president
-
Yoon names vice foreign, defense ministers
-
(3rd LD) Moon appeals for resumption of inter-Korean dialogue in farewell speech
-
S. Korean Navy SEAL-turned-YouTuber in Ukraine claims to be injured
-
N. Korea asks China for help in fight against COVID-19: source
-
Yoon offers unsparing COVID-19 aid to N. Korea
-
(LEAD) N. K. leader issues special order on medicine supply against epidemic: state media
-
(4th LD) N. Korea reports 15 new deaths amid COVID-19 outbreak