KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-1

All News 15:41 May 16, 2022

SEOUL, May 16 (Yonhap) -- Monday's closing prices (KRW) of
KOSPI 200 stocks traded on the main Korea Stock Exchange.

SamsungElec 66,300 DN 200
MIRAE ASSET SEC 7,730 DN 30
SKC 141,500 DN 2,000
GS Retail 26,100 DN 100
NHIS 10,100 DN 100
GS E&C 39,450 DN 250
DB INSURANCE 64,100 DN 400
Ottogi 449,500 DN 4,000
DongwonInd 239,500 UP 500
GC Corp 179,500 DN 2,500
LS 59,400 DN 400
HYUNDAI HEAVY INDUST RIES127000 UP1500
KPIC 147,500 UP 1,500
SLCORP 27,250 DN 500
Yuhan 57,800 DN 400
SAMSUNG SDI CO.,LTD. 587,000 DN 2,000
SK Discovery 39,600 DN 150
TaekwangInd 996,000 UP 10,000
Boryung 11,850 DN 50
LOTTE Fine Chem 81,000 UP 1,500
HYUNDAI STEEL 40,150 DN 350
SSANGYONGCNE 7,780 UP 90
Daewoong 29,050 UP 200
KAL 28,900 DN 250
YUNGJIN PHARM 4,585 DN 20
LG Corp. 74,400 DN 600
POSCO CHEMICAL 123,500 DN 3,500
NEXENTIRE 6,440 DN 50
CHONGKUNDANG 91,200 DN 700
KCC 333,500 DN 6,500
SKBP 88,700 UP 2,400
AmoreG 44,750 UP 150
HyundaiMtr 184,000 DN 2,500
BukwangPharm 10,800 UP 50
ILJIN MATERIALS 81,500 UP 1,300
Hyundai M&F INS 31,250 UP 250
TaihanElecWire 2,145 UP 145
Daesang 24,150 0
SKNetworks 4,755 DN 20
ORION Holdings 14,250 UP 100
