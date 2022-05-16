KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-2
Hanwha 28,500 UP 50
DB HiTek 71,300 UP 1,900
CJ 84,000 DN 100
SamsungF&MIns 204,500 UP 1,500
HANALL BIOPHARMA 16,300 DN 200
Kogas 44,200 0
LX INT 38,300 UP 450
DongkukStlMill 17,650 DN 200
Shinsegae 257,000 UP 2,000
Nongshim 298,000 DN 5,000
POSCO Holdings 281,000 UP 500
SGBC 67,300 DN 1,700
Hyosung 82,300 DN 200
LOTTE 34,850 DN 50
GCH Corp 20,200 DN 150
LotteChilsung 186,500 0
HYUNDAIGREENFOOD 8,760 UP 140
HITEJINRO 35,850 UP 350
CJ LOGISTICS 131,500 UP 500
DOOSAN 82,500 UP 400
DL 62,700 DN 800
HANKOOK & COMPANY 13,900 DN 150
KIA CORP. 85,200 DN 1,100
SK hynix 110,500 DN 2,000
Youngpoong 650,000 DN 4,000
HyundaiEng&Const 42,050 DN 400
CUCKOO HOMESYS 33,200 UP 350
SAMYANGHOLDINGS 81,700 UP 100
ShinhanGroup 42,350 UP 50
Youngone Corp 48,250 UP 3,050
S-Oil 109,500 DN 1,000
KorZinc 552,000 UP 8,000
SamsungHvyInd 5,650 DN 10
MERITZ SECU 5,790 DN 20
Hanssem 68,000 UP 300
HtlShilla 75,100 DN 900
Hanmi Science 45,750 UP 1,250
SamsungElecMech 158,000 DN 2,500
LS ELECTRIC 48,850 DN 650
KSOE 90,900 DN 800
