KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-3
HANWHA SOLUTIONS 30,700 0
HyundaiMipoDock 80,900 DN 2,100
MS IND 21,900 UP 800
IS DONGSEO 48,550 DN 350
OCI 103,000 DN 1,000
LOTTE CHEMICAL Corp 192,500 0
HMM 30,200 DN 900
HYUNDAI WIA 65,900 DN 800
KumhoPetrochem 147,500 DN 500
Mobis 199,500 0
HANWHA AEROSPACE 52,300 DN 600
S-1 68,800 DN 800
LG Innotek 340,000 UP 4,500
ZINUS 62,000 DN 1,000
Hanchem 243,500 UP 500
DWS 57,200 UP 300
KEPCO 22,650 0
SKTelecom 59,100 DN 1,900
SNT MOTIV 44,600 DN 500
HyundaiElev 35,100 UP 300
KG DONGBU STL 17,850 0
SamsungSecu 37,300 DN 750
SAMSUNG SDS 144,000 DN 500
KOREA AEROSPACE 47,700 UP 400
KUMHOTIRE 4,260 UP 30
Hanon Systems 11,050 DN 250
SK 245,500 UP 500
ShinpoongPharm 28,700 UP 850
Handsome 37,900 DN 1,300
Asiana Airlines 18,600 UP 50
COWAY 71,100 UP 700
LOTTE SHOPPING 102,000 UP 500
IBK 11,150 DN 50
SamsungEng 25,850 DN 400
DONGSUH 26,700 UP 100
NAVER 273,500 DN 1,000
Kakao 82,300 UP 500
NCsoft 420,500 DN 19,000
KT&G 83,500 UP 100
KIWOOM 85,900 UP 100
