KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-4
DSME 23,700 DN 450
HDSINFRA 6,270 DN 50
DWEC 6,180 DN 40
Doosan Enerbility 20,050 UP 400
Doosanfc 36,550 DN 800
POSCO INTERNATIONAL 23,200 DN 550
CJ CheilJedang 408,000 UP 4,000
KEPCO KPS 36,800 0
LGH&H 692,000 DN 2,000
Kangwonland 27,550 DN 350
LGCHEM 507,000 DN 3,000
KEPCO E&C 75,900 UP 2,600
SAMSUNG C&T 116,000 UP 500
LG Display 17,050 DN 300
PanOcean 7,920 UP 60
SAMSUNG CARD 33,200 DN 50
CheilWorldwide 25,300 DN 50
KT 36,650 DN 900
SHINSEGAE INTERNATIO NAL33650 DN150
LOTTE TOUR 15,400 UP 250
LG Uplus 13,400 DN 300
SAMSUNG LIFE 65,200 0
HYUNDAIHOMESHOP 57,200 DN 300
HYUNDAI ROTEM 18,200 DN 50
LGELECTRONICS 107,500 0
Celltrion 141,000 DN 4,000
TKG Huchems 23,000 DN 250
DAEWOONG PHARM 164,000 DN 4,500
HYUNDAIDEPTST 76,900 DN 1,600
KIH 68,800 UP 400
GS 46,800 DN 650
CJ CGV 26,800 UP 800
LIG Nex1 75,200 DN 2,500
Fila Holdings 30,150 UP 300
HYUNDAIGLOVIS 206,000 DN 2,000
HANAFINANCIALGR 46,450 UP 550
HANWHA LIFE 2,550 DN 5
AMOREPACIFIC 162,000 DN 3,000
FOOSUNG 20,400 UP 1,150
SK Innovation 205,000 DN 1,500
(MORE)
