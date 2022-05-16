Go to Contents Go to Navigation

KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-5

All News 15:41 May 16, 2022

POONGSAN 29,650 DN 150
KBFinancialGroup 58,700 UP 400
Hansae 25,800 UP 1,150
CSWIND 48,300 UP 1,950
GKL 14,350 DN 200
KOLON IND 63,800 DN 900
HanmiPharm 294,000 DN 2,000
Meritz Financial 30,000 DN 350
BNK Financial Group 7,700 UP 20
emart 125,000 UP 3,000
지HANKOOK TIRE & TEC HNOLOGY355 50 DN200
KOLMAR KOREA 42,200 DN 100
PIAM 44,000 DN 750
HANJINKAL 55,300 DN 500
DoubleUGames 43,200 0
CUCKOO 17,350 DN 450
COSMAX 72,500 UP 600
MANDO 54,800 UP 100
SAMSUNG BIOLOGICS 770,000 DN 15,000
Doosan Bobcat 41,100 UP 350
H.S.ENTERPRISE 15,350 UP 750
Netmarble 73,800 UP 1,500
KRAFTON 241,000 DN 12,500
HD HYUNDAI 59,800 UP 800
ORION 92,000 DN 500
HANWHA SYSTEMS 15,350 0
BGF Retail 203,000 UP 6,500
SKCHEM 129,500 UP 2,500
HDC-OP 14,100 UP 350
HYOSUNG TNC 371,500 DN 1,500
HYOSUNG ADVANCED 453,500 DN 1,500
SKBS 125,000 UP 2,500
WooriFinancialGroup 15,700 0
KakaoBank 38,850 UP 400
HYBE 215,500 UP 500
SK ie technology 114,500 DN 2,500
LG Energy Solution 400,500 0
DL E&C 51,400 DN 1,200
kakaopay 85,800 DN 200
SKSQUARE 44,600 UP 200
(END)

