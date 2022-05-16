KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-5
POONGSAN 29,650 DN 150
KBFinancialGroup 58,700 UP 400
Hansae 25,800 UP 1,150
CSWIND 48,300 UP 1,950
GKL 14,350 DN 200
KOLON IND 63,800 DN 900
HanmiPharm 294,000 DN 2,000
Meritz Financial 30,000 DN 350
BNK Financial Group 7,700 UP 20
emart 125,000 UP 3,000
지HANKOOK TIRE & TEC HNOLOGY355 50 DN200
KOLMAR KOREA 42,200 DN 100
PIAM 44,000 DN 750
HANJINKAL 55,300 DN 500
DoubleUGames 43,200 0
CUCKOO 17,350 DN 450
COSMAX 72,500 UP 600
MANDO 54,800 UP 100
SAMSUNG BIOLOGICS 770,000 DN 15,000
Doosan Bobcat 41,100 UP 350
H.S.ENTERPRISE 15,350 UP 750
Netmarble 73,800 UP 1,500
KRAFTON 241,000 DN 12,500
HD HYUNDAI 59,800 UP 800
ORION 92,000 DN 500
HANWHA SYSTEMS 15,350 0
BGF Retail 203,000 UP 6,500
SKCHEM 129,500 UP 2,500
HDC-OP 14,100 UP 350
HYOSUNG TNC 371,500 DN 1,500
HYOSUNG ADVANCED 453,500 DN 1,500
SKBS 125,000 UP 2,500
WooriFinancialGroup 15,700 0
KakaoBank 38,850 UP 400
HYBE 215,500 UP 500
SK ie technology 114,500 DN 2,500
LG Energy Solution 400,500 0
DL E&C 51,400 DN 1,200
kakaopay 85,800 DN 200
SKSQUARE 44,600 UP 200
(END)
New Defense Minister Lee takes office, warns of 'stern' response to possible N.K. provocations
(LEAD) Yoon taps ex-deputy NSA for spy chief
Gov't to significantly increase international flights to meet travel demand
Psy returns to Billboard Hot 100 after 7 years with 'That That'
(URGENT) Yoon takes oath of office
Full text of President Yoon's inaugural address
(2nd LD) Yoon offers to revive N.K. economy with 'audacious plan'
S. Korea to send condolence delegation to UAE over death of president
(3rd LD) Moon appeals for resumption of inter-Korean dialogue in farewell speech
(News Focus) With Yoon, S. Korea, U.S. to strengthen alliance, deterrence against N. Korea: experts
S. Korean Navy SEAL-turned-YouTuber in Ukraine claims to be injured
N. Korea asks China for help in fight against COVID-19: source
(LEAD) Crypto investor probed for alleged trespassing at Terraform CEO's home
Crypto investor probed over allegedly visiting house of Terraform's CEO
(LEAD) N. K. leader issues special order on medicine supply against epidemic: state media