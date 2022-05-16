POONGSAN 29,650 DN 150

KBFinancialGroup 58,700 UP 400

Hansae 25,800 UP 1,150

CSWIND 48,300 UP 1,950

GKL 14,350 DN 200

KOLON IND 63,800 DN 900

HanmiPharm 294,000 DN 2,000

Meritz Financial 30,000 DN 350

BNK Financial Group 7,700 UP 20

emart 125,000 UP 3,000

지HANKOOK TIRE & TEC HNOLOGY355 50 DN200

KOLMAR KOREA 42,200 DN 100

PIAM 44,000 DN 750

HANJINKAL 55,300 DN 500

DoubleUGames 43,200 0

CUCKOO 17,350 DN 450

COSMAX 72,500 UP 600

MANDO 54,800 UP 100

SAMSUNG BIOLOGICS 770,000 DN 15,000

Doosan Bobcat 41,100 UP 350

H.S.ENTERPRISE 15,350 UP 750

Netmarble 73,800 UP 1,500

KRAFTON 241,000 DN 12,500

HD HYUNDAI 59,800 UP 800

ORION 92,000 DN 500

HANWHA SYSTEMS 15,350 0

BGF Retail 203,000 UP 6,500

SKCHEM 129,500 UP 2,500

HDC-OP 14,100 UP 350

HYOSUNG TNC 371,500 DN 1,500

HYOSUNG ADVANCED 453,500 DN 1,500

SKBS 125,000 UP 2,500

WooriFinancialGroup 15,700 0

KakaoBank 38,850 UP 400

HYBE 215,500 UP 500

SK ie technology 114,500 DN 2,500

LG Energy Solution 400,500 0

DL E&C 51,400 DN 1,200

kakaopay 85,800 DN 200

SKSQUARE 44,600 UP 200

(END)