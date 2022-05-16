Senate resolution calls for strengthening U.S. alliances with S. Korea and others
By Byun Duk-kun
WASHINGTON, May 16 (Yonhap) -- The U.S. Senate last week passed a resolution calling for efforts to further strengthen all U.S. alliances and partnerships, including the U.S.-South Korea alliance.
In the resolution passed on Wednesday, the Senate noted the U.S.-South Korea alliance is the "linchpin of peace, security, and prosperity on the Korean Peninsula and in the Indo-Pacific region and is critical to closely coordinating to face the challenges posed by the Democratic People's Republic of Korea and addressing future security challenges."
The Democratic People's Republic of Korea is North Korea's official name.
While the resolution calls on the Joe Biden administration to strengthen and boost all U.S. alliances and partnerships it also highlighted the importance of the U.S.-South Korea alliance as the "foundation of regional stability in the Indo-Pacific" along with U.S. alliances with Australia, Japan, Thailand and the Philippines.
The resolution was first introduced in March 2021. Its passage comes less than two weeks before the U.S. president embarks on a trip to South Korea and Japan.
The White House has said Biden will make a three-day visit to Seoul from Friday for a summit with South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol, who took office on May 10.
