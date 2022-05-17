N. Korea reports 6 additional deaths, nearly 270,000 new fever cases amid COVID-19 outbreak
By Yi Wonju
SEOUL, May 17 (Yonhap) -- North Korea on Tuesday reported six additional deaths from an ongoing "epidemic" and nearly 270,000 more people with fever symptoms nationwide, five days after it announced the current COVID-19 outbreak.
According to the information of the state emergency epidemic prevention headquarters, over 269,510 people showed symptoms of fever and six deaths were reported, raising the total number of fatalities to 56 as of 6 p.m. Monday, the official Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) said.
"On the special orders of the WPK Central Military Commission, the military medical field of the People's Army urgently deployed its powerful forces to all pharmacies in Pyongyang City and began to supply medicines under the 24-hour service system," it said.
The total number of fever cases stood at more than 1.48 million as of 6 p.m. Monday, of which more than 819,090 have fully recovered and at least 663,910 being treated.
Last Thursday, North Korea reported its first COVID-19 case after claiming to be coronavirus-free for over two years. In response, Pyongyang declared the implementation of the "maximum emergency" virus control system.
