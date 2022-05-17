Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Top headlines in major S. Korean newspapers

All News 06:51 May 17, 2022

SEOUL, May 17 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on May 17.

Korean-language dailies
-- Yoon gives first budget speech at National Assembly (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- Yoon asks ruling, opposition parties to approve PM nominee (Kookmin Daily)
-- Yoon calls for bipartisan cooperation (Donga Ilbo)
-- Yoon calls for bipartisan efforts on pensions, labor, education reform (Seoul Shinmun)
-- Yoon asks for bipartisan efforts on pension, labor, education reform (Segye Times)
-- Yoon calls for pension, labor, education reform (Chosun Ilbo)
-- Yoon calls for bipartisan efforts (JoongAng Ilbo)
-- Yoon calls for bipartisanship in approval of PM nominee, budget (Hankyoreh)
-- Yoon asks for bipartisan efforts (Hankook Ilbo)
-- Yoon calls for pension, labor, education reform (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- Pension, labor, education reform can no longer be delayed: Yoon (Korea Economic Daily)

English-language dailies
-- Yoon extends olive branch to reps (Korea JoongAng Daily)
-- Yoon calls for bipartisanship on security, economy bills (Korea Herald)
-- North Korea wrestles with worst health crisis (Korea Times)
(END)

