S. Korea identifies remains of another Korean War soldier
SEOUL, May 17 (Yonhap) -- South Korea has identified the remains of a South Korean soldier killed during the 1950-53 Korean War after their excavation from a battle site a decade ago, the defense ministry said Tuesday.
The ministry's excavation team found the remains of Pfc. Kim Jong-sul in Pohang, 374 kilometers south of Seoul, in 2012. They were identified as his thanks to a DNA sample that his son had registered with the government.
Born in Gimcheon, 234 kilometers south of Seoul, in 1926, Kim served in the Army's 8th Infantry Division during the war. He died during a battle in September 1950, according to the military.
South Korea has identified the remains of 191 soldiers killed in the conflict since it launched the excavation project in 2000.
colin@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
New Defense Minister Lee takes office, warns of 'stern' response to possible N.K. provocations
-
(LEAD) Yoon taps ex-deputy NSA for spy chief
-
Gov't to significantly increase international flights to meet travel demand
-
(2nd LD) BTS wins three Billboard Music Awards, marking 6th year to win an award
-
(URGENT) Yoon takes oath of office
-
Full text of President Yoon's inaugural address
-
(2nd LD) Yoon offers to revive N.K. economy with 'audacious plan'
-
S. Korea to send condolence delegation to UAE over death of president
-
(LEAD) Moon arrives at retirement home after attending Yoon's inauguration ceremony
-
(4th LD) Yoon champions freedom, offers to revive N.K. economy with 'audacious plan'
-
S. Korean volunteer fighter in Ukraine doesn't regret his action despite facing imprisonment at home
-
(LEAD) Crypto investor probed for alleged trespassing at Terraform CEO's home
-
Crypto investor probed over allegedly visiting house of Terraform's CEO
-
S. Korea's Black Eagles aerobatic team to perform in British air shows in July
-
S. Korean Navy SEAL-turned-YouTuber in Ukraine claims to be injured