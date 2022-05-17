Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Tuesday's weather forecast

All News 09:02 May 17, 2022

SEOUL, May 17 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Tuesday.

Temperature (C) Condition Possibility

High/Low of Rain (%)

Seoul 27/14 Sunny 0

Incheon 22/14 Sunny 0

Suwon 27/12 Sunny 0

Cheongju 28/13 Sunny 0

Daejeon 28/12 Sunny 0

Chuncheon 27/11 Cloudy 20

Gangneung 25/16 Cloudy 20

Jeonju 27/12 Sunny 0

Gwangju 27/12 Sunny 0

Jeju 25/15 Sunny 0

Daegu 28/12 Cloudy 20

Busan 24/15 Sunny 10

