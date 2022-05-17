Tuesday's weather forecast
All News 09:02 May 17, 2022
SEOUL, May 17 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Tuesday.
Temperature (C) Condition Possibility
High/Low of Rain (%)
Seoul 27/14 Sunny 0
Incheon 22/14 Sunny 0
Suwon 27/12 Sunny 0
Cheongju 28/13 Sunny 0
Daejeon 28/12 Sunny 0
Chuncheon 27/11 Cloudy 20
Gangneung 25/16 Cloudy 20
Jeonju 27/12 Sunny 0
Gwangju 27/12 Sunny 0
Jeju 25/15 Sunny 0
Daegu 28/12 Cloudy 20
Busan 24/15 Sunny 10
(END)
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
-
New Defense Minister Lee takes office, warns of 'stern' response to possible N.K. provocations
-
(LEAD) Yoon taps ex-deputy NSA for spy chief
-
Gov't to significantly increase international flights to meet travel demand
-
(2nd LD) BTS wins three Billboard Music Awards, marking 6th year to win an award
-
(URGENT) Yoon takes oath of office
Most Saved
-
Full text of President Yoon's inaugural address
-
(2nd LD) Yoon offers to revive N.K. economy with 'audacious plan'
-
S. Korea to send condolence delegation to UAE over death of president
-
(LEAD) Moon arrives at retirement home after attending Yoon's inauguration ceremony
-
(4th LD) Yoon champions freedom, offers to revive N.K. economy with 'audacious plan'
-
S. Korean volunteer fighter in Ukraine doesn't regret his action despite facing imprisonment at home
-
(LEAD) Crypto investor probed for alleged trespassing at Terraform CEO's home
-
Crypto investor probed over allegedly visiting house of Terraform's CEO
-
S. Korea's Black Eagles aerobatic team to perform in British air shows in July
-
S. Korean Navy SEAL-turned-YouTuber in Ukraine claims to be injured