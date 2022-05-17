Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Air Seoul to resume Incheon-Boracay route next month

All News 09:42 May 17, 2022

SEOUL, May 17 (Yonhap) -- Air Seoul Inc., a South Korean low-cost carrier, said Tuesday it will resume the Incheon-Boracay route next month to meet pent-up travel demand amid eased virus curbs.

Air Seoul will provide four flights a week on the Boracay route from June 17, the company said in a statement.

On Saturday, the carrier resumed services on the Incheon-Guam route and will expand the number of flights from four to seven a week starting July 1, it said.

With six A321-200 chartered planes, the carrier currently serves flights on the domestic routes to Jeju Island and international routes to Guam, Yantai and Saipan.

Air Seoul is a budget carrier unit of Asiana Airlines Inc., the country's second-biggest full-service carrier after Korean Air Lines Co.

This file photo shows Air Seoul's A321-200 plane. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

kyongae.choi@yna.co.kr
(END)

Related Articles
Keywords
#Air Seoul-route expansion
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All News
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!