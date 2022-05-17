Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Yoon names ex-Vice FM Cho as ambassador to U.S.

All News 11:11 May 17, 2022

SEOUL, May 17 (Yonhap) -- President Yoon Suk-yeol on Tuesday named Rep. Cho Tae-yong, a former vice foreign minister, as South Korea's new ambassador to the United States, a presidential official said.

Yoon also named Peck Kyong-ran, a professor of infectious diseases at Sungkyunkwan University, as new head of the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency.
