S. Korea looks into cryptocurrency market following TerraUSD, Luna crash
SEOUL, May 17 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's financial authorities have launched "emergency" inspections into domestic cryptocurrency exchange operators to enhance investors' protection after the recent collapse of the TerraUSD and Luna cryptocurrencies, sources said Tuesday.
The move came after TerraUSD and its sister coin Luna tumbled, causing massive losses to investors and sending shockwaves across the world.
They were invented by a South Korean national but traded globally, with Luna designed to be tied to TerraUSD, also known as "stablecoin," pegged one-to-one with the U.S dollar.
According to the industry sources, the Financial Services Commission and the Financial Supervisory Service (FSS) have recently asked local cryptocurrency exchange operators to share information on transactions linked to TerraUSD and Luna, including the volumes of their trading, their closing prices and the number of relevant investors.
The top financial regulators have also asked them to provide their countermeasures to the recent market crash and analyses on what has caused the collapse, they added.
"Last week, financial authorities asked for data on the amount of transactions and investors, and sized up the exchanges' relevant measures," an official of a local cryptocurrency exchange operator said. "I think they did it to draw up measures to minimize the damage to investors in the future."
Market observers estimate that around US$45 billion has evaporated over the past week globally due to the crypto market downfall. About 200,000 investors in South Korea are presumed to have invested in TerraUSD and Luna.
kokobj@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
New Defense Minister Lee takes office, warns of 'stern' response to possible N.K. provocations
-
(LEAD) Yoon taps ex-deputy NSA for spy chief
-
Gov't to significantly increase international flights to meet travel demand
-
(2nd LD) BTS wins three Billboard Music Awards, marking 6th year to win an award
-
Yoon administration to propose some 35 tln-won extra budget for pandemic-hit merchants
-
S. Korea to send condolence delegation to UAE over death of president
-
(LEAD) Moon arrives at retirement home after attending Yoon's inauguration ceremony
-
(4th LD) Yoon champions freedom, offers to revive N.K. economy with 'audacious plan'
-
Yoon expresses hope for reopening of Seoul-Tokyo air route to bolster exchanges
-
(LEAD) N. Korea confirms first case of omicron variant of COVID-19: state media
-
S. Korean volunteer fighter in Ukraine doesn't regret his action despite facing imprisonment at home
-
(LEAD) Crypto investor probed for alleged trespassing at Terraform CEO's home
-
Crypto investor probed over allegedly visiting house of Terraform's CEO
-
S. Korea's Black Eagles aerobatic team to perform in British air shows in July
-
(2nd LD) S. Korea attempts to send message to North over aid; Pyongyang unresponsive: ministry