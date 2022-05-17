(Copyright)
New Defense Minister Lee takes office, warns of 'stern' response to possible N.K. provocations
(LEAD) Yoon taps ex-deputy NSA for spy chief
Gov't to significantly increase international flights to meet travel demand
(2nd LD) BTS wins three Billboard Music Awards, marking 6th year to win an award
Yoon administration to propose some 35 tln-won extra budget for pandemic-hit merchants
S. Korea to send condolence delegation to UAE over death of president
(LEAD) Moon arrives at retirement home after attending Yoon's inauguration ceremony
(4th LD) Yoon champions freedom, offers to revive N.K. economy with 'audacious plan'
Yoon expresses hope for reopening of Seoul-Tokyo air route to bolster exchanges
(LEAD) N. Korea confirms first case of omicron variant of COVID-19: state media
S. Korean volunteer fighter in Ukraine doesn't regret his action despite facing imprisonment at home
(LEAD) Crypto investor probed for alleged trespassing at Terraform CEO's home
S. Korea's Black Eagles aerobatic team to perform in British air shows in July
(2nd LD) S. Korea attempts to send message to North over aid; Pyongyang unresponsive: ministry