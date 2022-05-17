Ex-baseball coach accused of assault suspended 100 games by KBO
By Yoo Jee-ho
SEOUL, May 17 (Yonhap) -- The top South Korean professional baseball league on Tuesday handed down a 100-game ban on a former coach accused of assaulting another coach.
The Korea Baseball Organization (KBO) said the suspension on Han Kyu-sik, former fielding coach for the NC Dinos, will take effect once Han signs with another team.
The Dinos terminated their contract with Han on May 3, in light of an incident earlier in the day when Han allegedly beat up another Dinos coach, Yong Duk-han, in a bar in Daegu. The Dinos were visiting the city, located some 300 kilometers southeast of Seoul, for a road series against the Samsung Lions.
Han was taken into police custody while Yong was treated for injuries at a local hospital. Yong was relieved of his duties and was removed from the active roster, though he remains on the Dinos' payroll.
Entering this week's action, the Dinos were tied for last place with the Hanwha Eagles at 12-26. They fired manager Lee Dong-wook, who'd led the Dinos to their first Korean Series title in 2020, last Wednesday.
