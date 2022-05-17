Go to Contents Go to Navigation

S. Korean, Japanese nuclear envoys hold phone talks on N. Korea

All News 14:44 May 17, 2022

SEOUL, May 17 (Yonhap) -- The chief nuclear envoys of South Korea and Japan discussed North Korea's COVID-19 outbreak and recent missile launches in their phone conversation Tuesday, Seoul's foreign ministry said.

During the introductory talks, Kim Gunn, special representative for Korean Peninsula peace and security affairs who took office last week, and his Japanese counterpart, Takehiro Funakoshi, shared their assessments on the North's health care crisis and security threats, according to the ministry.

The envoys discussed joint strategies to deal with the North Korea issue and agreed to continue close communication for relevant cooperation, it added.

Kim Gunn, South Korea's special representative for Korean Peninsula peace and security affairs, speaks over the phone with his American counterpart, Sung Kim, in this photo provided by Seoul's foreign ministry on May 16, 2022. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

