Military reports 1,411 more COVID-19 cases
SEOUL, May 17 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's military reported 1,411 additional COVID-19 cases Tuesday, raising the total caseload among its service members to 147,905, the defense ministry said.
The new cases included 1,079 from the Army, 149 from the Air Force, 87 from the Marine Corps and 70 from the Navy.
There were also 24 cases from units under the direct control of the ministry, and one each from the Joint Chiefs of Staff and the South Korea-U.S. Combined Forces Command.
Currently, 5,852 military personnel are under treatment.
The U.S. Forces Korea, meanwhile, said 141 more people in its affiliated community tested positive for COVID-19 over the past week ending Monday.
