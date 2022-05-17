Incoming East Timor president hopes for closer economic ties with S. Korea
JAKARTA, May 17 (Yonhap) -- East Timor President-elect Jose Ramos-Horta expressed hope Tuesday for closer economic partnerships between his country and South Korea, including the investment sector.
In a phone interview with Yonhap News Agency, he noted the two sides have long maintained their relationship, with a number of East Timor people working in the East Asian nation.
"(I) am well aware that South Korea has become a global economic power in a short period with the power of its people's diligence and education," he said, as he is scheduled to be sworn into office Friday.
He said he hopes for more investment in East Timor, especially in the agricultural field, from more of South Korean banks and firms.
Among the sectors to expand bilateral cooperation is vocational training and there will be more opportunities for the East Timorese people to work in South Korea, he added.
The Nobel Peace Prize laureate Jose has been elected for the second time as president of the nation, which is seeking to become the 11th member of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN). Currently, around 2,600 people from East Timor are staying in South Korea for work.
(END)
