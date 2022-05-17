Go to Contents Go to Navigation

S. Korea to join U.S.-led maritime drills next month: officials

All News 15:35 May 17, 2022

SEOUL, May 17 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's Navy plans to send an amphibious assault ship and a submarine to a U.S.-led biennial multinational maritime exercise slated to begin in waters off Hawaii next month, Seoul officials said Tuesday.

The 14,500-ton warship and the 1,800-ton submarine -- named after the country's southernmost island, Marado, and a legendary general in the early 20th century, respectively -- will join the Rim of the Pacific Exercise (RIMPAC), according to them.

Launched in 1971, the exercise is designed to enhance cooperation among participating countries in securing sea lines of communication and countering potential security challenges at sea.

The exercise, the 28th of its kind, is expected to run from late June through early August.

South Korea's participation in this year's edition marks its 17th since it first joined the exercise in 1990.

This file photo provided by the Navy on May 28, 2018, shows South Korean naval officers departing from a naval base in Changwon, 400 kilometers southeast of Seoul, to participate in the biennial Rim of the Pacific Exercise (RIMPAC). (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

colin@yna.co.kr
(END)

Related Articles
Keywords
#S Korea-naval drills
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All News
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!