KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-1
SEOUL, May 17 (Yonhap) -- Tuesday's closing prices (KRW) of
KOSPI 200 stocks traded on the main Korea Stock Exchange.
Boryung 11,900 UP 50
YUNGJIN PHARM 4,625 UP 40
LOTTE Fine Chem 83,300 UP 2,300
AmoreG 43,800 DN 950
HyundaiMtr 185,500 UP 1,500
HYUNDAI STEEL 40,400 UP 250
POSCO CHEMICAL 124,000 UP 500
LG Corp. 75,300 UP 900
SSANGYONGCNE 7,790 UP 10
Daewoong 29,300 UP 250
TaekwangInd 996,000 0
BukwangPharm 10,800 0
ILJIN MATERIALS 86,900 UP 5,400
KAL 28,900 0
Youngpoong 657,000 UP 7,000
HyundaiEng&Const 42,250 UP 200
CUCKOO HOMESYS 31,600 DN 1,600
SamsungF&MIns 200,000 DN 4,500
HANALL BIOPHARMA 15,950 DN 350
Kogas 45,000 UP 800
SK hynix 112,500 UP 2,000
LX INT 38,850 UP 550
Hanwha 28,250 DN 250
CJ 83,100 DN 900
DongkukStlMill 17,900 UP 250
DB HiTek 72,400 UP 1,100
SKNetworks 4,760 UP 5
TaihanElecWire 2,140 DN 5
Hyundai M&F INS 30,950 DN 300
Daesang 23,100 DN 1,050
ORION Holdings 14,250 0
NEXENTIRE 6,440 0
CHONGKUNDANG 90,900 DN 300
KCC 343,500 UP 10,000
SKBP 88,500 DN 200
SAMYANGHOLDINGS 81,800 UP 100
ShinhanGroup 42,400 UP 50
HITEJINRO 36,950 UP 1,100
Yuhan 57,800 0
SLCORP 29,700 UP 2,450
