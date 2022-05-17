Go to Contents Go to Navigation

KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-2

All News 15:41 May 17, 2022

CJ LOGISTICS 131,500 0
DOOSAN 82,600 UP 100
DL 63,400 UP 700
HANKOOK & COMPANY 14,150 UP 250
KIA CORP. 85,200 0
DB INSURANCE 63,100 DN 1,000
SamsungElec 67,600 UP 1,300
NHIS 10,150 UP 50
DongwonInd 240,500 UP 1,000
SK Discovery 40,600 UP 1,000
LS 60,600 UP 1,200
HYUNDAI HEAVY INDUST RIES121500 DN5500
GC Corp 182,000 UP 2,500
GS E&C 39,400 DN 50
SAMSUNG SDI CO.,LTD. 591,000 UP 4,000
KPIC 149,500 UP 2,000
MIRAE ASSET SEC 7,860 UP 130
SKC 142,500 UP 1,000
GS Retail 26,000 DN 100
Ottogi 448,500 DN 1,000
MERITZ SECU 5,900 UP 110
HtlShilla 75,200 UP 100
Hanmi Science 47,100 UP 1,350
SamsungElecMech 161,500 UP 3,500
Hanssem 69,000 UP 1,000
KSOE 90,800 DN 100
HANWHA SOLUTIONS 31,150 UP 450
MS IND 22,450 UP 550
OCI 109,500 UP 6,500
LS ELECTRIC 49,850 UP 1,000
KorZinc 552,000 0
SamsungHvyInd 5,610 DN 40
HyundaiMipoDock 79,900 DN 1,000
SGBC 66,200 DN 1,100
Hyosung 83,000 UP 700
LOTTE 34,200 DN 650
GCH Corp 20,500 UP 300
LotteChilsung 189,500 UP 3,000
HYUNDAIGREENFOOD 8,810 UP 50
POSCO Holdings 287,500 UP 6,500
