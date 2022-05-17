Go to Contents Go to Navigation

KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-3

All News 15:41 May 17, 2022

Shinsegae 259,000 UP 2,000
Nongshim 277,500 DN 20,500
FOOSUNG 23,700 UP 3,300
H.S.ENTERPRISE 16,650 UP 1,300
IS DONGSEO 49,800 UP 1,250
S-Oil 113,000 UP 3,500
LG Innotek 343,000 UP 3,000
LOTTE CHEMICAL Corp 196,500 UP 4,000
HMM 29,350 DN 850
HYUNDAI WIA 65,800 DN 100
KumhoPetrochem 148,500 UP 1,000
Mobis 199,500 0
HANWHA AEROSPACE 52,300 0
S-1 70,800 UP 2,000
ZINUS 62,800 UP 800
Hanchem 265,500 UP 22,000
DWS 57,300 UP 100
SKTelecom 60,500 UP 1,400
SNT MOTIV 44,400 DN 200
HyundaiElev 35,300 UP 200
SAMSUNG SDS 145,000 UP 1,000
KOREA AEROSPACE 47,850 UP 150
KUMHOTIRE 4,490 UP 230
Hanon Systems 11,000 DN 50
SK 250,000 UP 4,500
ShinpoongPharm 29,050 UP 350
KEPCO 22,750 UP 100
SamsungSecu 37,700 UP 400
KG DONGBU STL 17,650 DN 200
Handsome 38,050 UP 150
Asiana Airlines 18,850 UP 250
COWAY 72,200 UP 1,100
LOTTE SHOPPING 101,000 DN 1,000
IBK 11,250 UP 100
Kangwonland 27,100 DN 450
DSME 21,450 DN 2,250
HDSINFRA 6,250 DN 20
KIWOOM 87,600 UP 1,700
DWEC 6,240 UP 60
POSCO INTERNATIONAL 23,750 UP 550
