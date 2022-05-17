KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-4
CJ CheilJedang 401,000 DN 7,000
KEPCO KPS 36,950 UP 150
NCsoft 421,500 UP 1,000
LGH&H 684,000 DN 8,000
DONGSUH 26,750 UP 50
SamsungEng 26,450 UP 600
SAMSUNG C&T 117,500 UP 1,500
Kakao 83,200 UP 900
PanOcean 7,920 0
SAMSUNG CARD 33,350 UP 150
CheilWorldwide 24,900 DN 400
KT 36,550 DN 100
SHINSEGAE INTERNATIO NAL34400 UP750
LOTTE TOUR 15,200 DN 200
LG Uplus 13,150 DN 250
SAMSUNG LIFE 67,200 UP 2,000
KT&G 83,900 UP 400
NAVER 275,500 UP 2,000
Doosan Enerbility 20,550 UP 500
Doosanfc 36,750 UP 200
LG Display 17,050 0
LGCHEM 505,000 DN 2,000
KEPCO E&C 76,400 UP 500
HYUNDAIHOMESHOP 57,100 DN 100
HYUNDAI ROTEM 18,450 UP 250
LGELECTRONICS 107,500 0
Celltrion 142,500 UP 1,500
TKG Huchems 24,400 UP 1,400
DAEWOONG PHARM 164,500 UP 500
HYUNDAIDEPTST 77,100 UP 200
KIH 69,100 UP 300
GS 47,000 UP 200
CJ CGV 26,850 UP 50
LIG Nex1 75,200 0
Fila Holdings 31,000 UP 850
HYUNDAIGLOVIS 208,000 UP 2,000
HANAFINANCIALGR 46,250 DN 200
HANWHA LIFE 2,545 DN 5
AMOREPACIFIC 157,000 DN 5,000
SK Innovation 208,000 UP 3,000
(MORE)
-
New Defense Minister Lee takes office, warns of 'stern' response to possible N.K. provocations
-
(LEAD) Yoon taps ex-deputy NSA for spy chief
-
Gov't to significantly increase international flights to meet travel demand
-
(2nd LD) BTS wins three Billboard Music Awards, marking 6th year to win an award
-
(Yonhap Interview) Kiwoom Heroes' ace Eric Jokisch wants to make young sons proud
-
S. Korea to send condolence delegation to UAE over death of president
-
Yoon expresses hope for reopening of Seoul-Tokyo air route to bolster exchanges
-
(LEAD) N. Korea confirms first case of omicron variant of COVID-19: state media
-
Seoul's daily subway ridership hits pandemic-era high on eased restrictions
-
(5th LD) N.K. leader, wearing mask, chairs meeting on omicron outbreak
-
S. Korean volunteer fighter in Ukraine doesn't regret his action despite facing imprisonment at home
-
(LEAD) Crypto investor probed for alleged trespassing at Terraform CEO's home
-
S. Korea's Black Eagles aerobatic team to perform in British air shows in July
-
(LEAD) S. Korea looks into cryptocurrency market following TerraUSD, Luna crash
-
(2nd LD) S. Korea attempts to send message to North over aid; Pyongyang unresponsive: ministry