KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-5
POONGSAN 30,250 UP 600
KBFinancialGroup 58,000 DN 700
Hansae 24,800 DN 1,000
Youngone Corp 48,550 UP 300
CSWIND 48,500 UP 200
GKL 14,350 0
KOLON IND 64,800 UP 1,000
HanmiPharm 299,500 UP 5,500
Meritz Financial 31,050 UP 1,050
BNK Financial Group 7,750 UP 50
emart 127,000 UP 2,000
지HANKOOK TIRE & TEC HNOLOGY362 50 UP700
KOLMAR KOREA 39,650 DN 2,550
PIAM 44,150 UP 150
HANJINKAL 56,200 UP 900
DoubleUGames 43,800 UP 600
CUCKOO 17,500 UP 150
MANDO 54,300 DN 500
SAMSUNG BIOLOGICS 766,000 DN 4,000
Doosan Bobcat 39,450 DN 1,650
Netmarble 73,800 0
KRAFTON 240,000 DN 1,000
HD HYUNDAI 60,900 UP 1,100
ORION 91,200 DN 800
HANWHA SYSTEMS 15,450 UP 100
BGF Retail 193,000 DN 10,000
SKCHEM 129,500 0
HDC-OP 14,100 0
HYOSUNG TNC 377,000 UP 5,500
HYOSUNG ADVANCED 461,500 UP 8,000
SKBS 125,000 0
WooriFinancialGroup 15,700 0
KakaoBank 40,000 UP 1,150
HYBE 219,000 UP 3,500
SK ie technology 117,500 UP 3,000
LG Energy Solution 408,500 UP 8,000
DL E&C 51,400 0
kakaopay 88,700 UP 2,900
SKSQUARE 44,650 UP 50
COSMAX 63,600 DN 8,900
(END)
New Defense Minister Lee takes office, warns of 'stern' response to possible N.K. provocations
(LEAD) Yoon taps ex-deputy NSA for spy chief
Gov't to significantly increase international flights to meet travel demand
(2nd LD) BTS wins three Billboard Music Awards, marking 6th year to win an award
(Yonhap Interview) Kiwoom Heroes' ace Eric Jokisch wants to make young sons proud
S. Korea to send condolence delegation to UAE over death of president
Yoon expresses hope for reopening of Seoul-Tokyo air route to bolster exchanges
(LEAD) N. Korea confirms first case of omicron variant of COVID-19: state media
Seoul's daily subway ridership hits pandemic-era high on eased restrictions
(5th LD) N.K. leader, wearing mask, chairs meeting on omicron outbreak
S. Korean volunteer fighter in Ukraine doesn't regret his action despite facing imprisonment at home
(LEAD) Crypto investor probed for alleged trespassing at Terraform CEO's home
S. Korea's Black Eagles aerobatic team to perform in British air shows in July
(LEAD) S. Korea looks into cryptocurrency market following TerraUSD, Luna crash
(2nd LD) S. Korea attempts to send message to North over aid; Pyongyang unresponsive: ministry