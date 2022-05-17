POONGSAN 30,250 UP 600

KBFinancialGroup 58,000 DN 700

Hansae 24,800 DN 1,000

Youngone Corp 48,550 UP 300

CSWIND 48,500 UP 200

GKL 14,350 0

KOLON IND 64,800 UP 1,000

HanmiPharm 299,500 UP 5,500

Meritz Financial 31,050 UP 1,050

BNK Financial Group 7,750 UP 50

emart 127,000 UP 2,000

지HANKOOK TIRE & TEC HNOLOGY362 50 UP700

KOLMAR KOREA 39,650 DN 2,550

PIAM 44,150 UP 150

HANJINKAL 56,200 UP 900

DoubleUGames 43,800 UP 600

CUCKOO 17,500 UP 150

MANDO 54,300 DN 500

SAMSUNG BIOLOGICS 766,000 DN 4,000

Doosan Bobcat 39,450 DN 1,650

Netmarble 73,800 0

KRAFTON 240,000 DN 1,000

HD HYUNDAI 60,900 UP 1,100

ORION 91,200 DN 800

HANWHA SYSTEMS 15,450 UP 100

BGF Retail 193,000 DN 10,000

SKCHEM 129,500 0

HDC-OP 14,100 0

HYOSUNG TNC 377,000 UP 5,500

HYOSUNG ADVANCED 461,500 UP 8,000

SKBS 125,000 0

WooriFinancialGroup 15,700 0

KakaoBank 40,000 UP 1,150

HYBE 219,000 UP 3,500

SK ie technology 117,500 UP 3,000

LG Energy Solution 408,500 UP 8,000

DL E&C 51,400 0

kakaopay 88,700 UP 2,900

SKSQUARE 44,650 UP 50

COSMAX 63,600 DN 8,900

