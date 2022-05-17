Seoul shares up nearly 1 pct as investors buy beaten-down issues
SEOUL, May 17 (Yonhap) -- South Korean shares rose nearly 1 percent Tuesday as investors picked up recently downbeat issues, including Samsung Electronics, amid worries over inflation and aggressive monetary tightening in major economies. The Korean won gained ground against the U.S. dollar.
The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) added 23.86 points, or 0.92 percent, to close at 2,620.44 points.
Trading volume was moderate at about 859 million shares worth some 9.3 trillion won (US$7.3 billion), with gainers outnumbering losers 502 to 344.
Institutions bought about a net 462 billion won worth of shares, while foreigners sold 160 billion won and retail investors offloaded 305 billion won in net value.
Tuesday's rise came as investors picked up downbeat shares buoyed in part by eased worries over China's economic slowdown despite lingering concerns over the U.S. Federal Reserve's move for aggressive monetary tightening and supply chain disruptions caused by the ongoing war in Ukraine.
"The market seems to be responding to the stabilizing pace of a rise in U.S. Treasury yields, in addition to the easing worries about China's data," analyst Park Sang-hyun of Hi Investment & Securities said.
In Seoul, large-cap stocks closed mostly higher.
Market bellwether Samsung Electronics jumped 1.96 percent to 67,600 won, and No. 2 chipmaker SK hynix added 1.81 percent to 112,500 won. Major battery maker LG Energy Solution went up 2 percent to 408,500 won, and Kakao, the operator of popular mobile messenger Kakao Talk, rose 1.09 percent to 83,200 won.
Among losers, the country's largest chemical company, LG Chem, shed 0.39 percent to 505,000 won.
The local currency closed at 1,275 won against the dollar, up 9.1 won from the previous session's close.
jwc@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
New Defense Minister Lee takes office, warns of 'stern' response to possible N.K. provocations
-
(LEAD) Yoon taps ex-deputy NSA for spy chief
-
Gov't to significantly increase international flights to meet travel demand
-
(2nd LD) BTS wins three Billboard Music Awards, marking 6th year to win an award
-
(Yonhap Interview) Kiwoom Heroes' ace Eric Jokisch wants to make young sons proud
-
S. Korea to send condolence delegation to UAE over death of president
-
Yoon expresses hope for reopening of Seoul-Tokyo air route to bolster exchanges
-
(LEAD) N. Korea confirms first case of omicron variant of COVID-19: state media
-
Seoul's daily subway ridership hits pandemic-era high on eased restrictions
-
(5th LD) N.K. leader, wearing mask, chairs meeting on omicron outbreak
-
S. Korean volunteer fighter in Ukraine doesn't regret his action despite facing imprisonment at home
-
(LEAD) Crypto investor probed for alleged trespassing at Terraform CEO's home
-
(LEAD) S. Korea looks into cryptocurrency market following TerraUSD, Luna crash
-
S. Korea's Black Eagles aerobatic team to perform in British air shows in July
-
(2nd LD) S. Korea attempts to send message to North over aid; Pyongyang unresponsive: ministry