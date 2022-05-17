Qualcomm among Samsung's top 5 clients for 1st time due to foundry biz
By Woo Jae-yeon
SEOUL, May 17 (Yonhap) -- U.S. chipmaker Qualcomm was included among Samsung Electronics Co.'s top five clients in the first quarter, a document showed Tuesday, largely due to chip contract manufacturing.
In a quarterly corporate filing, the South Korean tech giant named Apple, Best Buy, Deutsche Telekom, Qualcomm and Supreme Electronics as its five biggest clients. Combined, they accounted for 14 percent of Samsung's total sales.
Qualcomm made it into the list for the first time, replacing Verizon.
In December, Qualcomm CEO Cristiano Amon confirmed the company was using Samsung Foundry's 4-nanometer process to produce its Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor.
The U.S. company, however, is said to have switched to TSMC, Samsung's biggest foundry rival, for its latest processor, Snapdraon 8 Gen 1 Plus, which is widely expected to make its debut this Friday.
The move stoked market speculations that the alleged issues concerning Samsung's chip yields, or defect rates, might have led Qualcomm to use TSMC's 4-nm node instead.
According to industry tracker TrendForce, TSMC took up 52.1 percent of the global foundry market, followed by Samsung with 18.3 percent, in the fourth quarter of last year.
During an earnings call last month, Samsung moved to assure investors that the demand from its key customers "is above our capacity" and "very solid."
Samsung said its foundry business achieved its highest quarterly sales in the January-March period, on solid demand from all applications and improved yields of the advanced processes.
"We have entered into long-term contracts with our key customers ... And through this, we are able to gain comfort in terms of stable fab operations and supply stability," Kang Moon-soo, senior vice president and head of Samsung's foundry market and strategy team, said during the call.
"If you look at our order book for the next five-year period, the (total) orders are around eight times our previous year's revenue," he added.
Last week, Bloomberg reported Samsung was in talks with foundry clients to hike the contract chipmaking prices.
While Samsung officials said they could not comment on the matter linked to its clients, the move is in line with the industry-wide trend to charge more for chip manufacturing amid high inflation and rising raw material costs.
Russia's ongoing war in Ukraine has stoked fears about the supply and prices of raw materials. Both countries are major exporters of important materials, such as neon gas and palladium, used in making chips.
Samsung has already hinted at raising foundry costs sooner or later.
"We will continue to grow the foundry business through capacity expansion at Pyeongtaek S5 line and a realistic pricing policy to secure resources for future investment" Suh Byung-hoon, vice president and head of the investor relations division at Samsung, said during an earnings call in July.
The need to charge clients more to build chips was mentioned again during last month's conference call.
"Setting product prices at a realistic level is necessary for continuous investment," Samsung said.
TSMC is also widely expected to raise prices by 5-9 percent in 2023.
jaeyeon.woo@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
New Defense Minister Lee takes office, warns of 'stern' response to possible N.K. provocations
-
(LEAD) Yoon taps ex-deputy NSA for spy chief
-
Gov't to significantly increase international flights to meet travel demand
-
(2nd LD) BTS wins three Billboard Music Awards, marking 6th year to win an award
-
(Yonhap Interview) Kiwoom Heroes' ace Eric Jokisch wants to make young sons proud
-
S. Korea to send condolence delegation to UAE over death of president
-
Yoon expresses hope for reopening of Seoul-Tokyo air route to bolster exchanges
-
(LEAD) N. Korea confirms first case of omicron variant of COVID-19: state media
-
Seoul's daily subway ridership hits pandemic-era high on eased restrictions
-
(5th LD) N.K. leader, wearing mask, chairs meeting on omicron outbreak
-
S. Korean volunteer fighter in Ukraine doesn't regret his action despite facing imprisonment at home
-
(LEAD) Crypto investor probed for alleged trespassing at Terraform CEO's home
-
S. Korea's Black Eagles aerobatic team to perform in British air shows in July
-
(LEAD) S. Korea looks into cryptocurrency market following TerraUSD, Luna crash
-
(2nd LD) S. Korea attempts to send message to North over aid; Pyongyang unresponsive: ministry