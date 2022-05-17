Presidential secretary apologizes over sexually insensitive poem
SEOUL, May 17 (Yonhap) -- The presidential secretary for administrative affairs apologized Tuesday following criticism that poems he wrote 20 years ago included sexually insensitive lines.
Yoon Jae-soon has been under fire after revelations that one of his poems positively described acts that amount to sexual harassment on the subway. Yoon was also found to have been disciplined over sexually offensive remarks he made when he was a prosecution investigator.
"Should people have been offended and hurt, it is a matter of course that I need to offer an apology," Yoon said during a parliamentary steering committee meeting. "I know I am at the center of controversy and I feel enough of the people's concerns and worries."
With regard to reports of his past disciplinary records, Yoon said some information was incorrect, but emphasized that he doesn't want to make excuses.
kdon@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
New Defense Minister Lee takes office, warns of 'stern' response to possible N.K. provocations
-
(LEAD) Yoon taps ex-deputy NSA for spy chief
-
Gov't to significantly increase international flights to meet travel demand
-
(2nd LD) BTS wins three Billboard Music Awards, marking 6th year to win an award
-
(Yonhap Interview) Kiwoom Heroes' ace Eric Jokisch wants to make young sons proud
-
S. Korea to send condolence delegation to UAE over death of president
-
Yoon expresses hope for reopening of Seoul-Tokyo air route to bolster exchanges
-
(LEAD) N. Korea confirms first case of omicron variant of COVID-19: state media
-
Seoul's daily subway ridership hits pandemic-era high on eased restrictions
-
(5th LD) N.K. leader, wearing mask, chairs meeting on omicron outbreak
-
S. Korean volunteer fighter in Ukraine doesn't regret his action despite facing imprisonment at home
-
(LEAD) Crypto investor probed for alleged trespassing at Terraform CEO's home
-
S. Korea's Black Eagles aerobatic team to perform in British air shows in July
-
(LEAD) S. Korea looks into cryptocurrency market following TerraUSD, Luna crash
-
(2nd LD) S. Korea attempts to send message to North over aid; Pyongyang unresponsive: ministry