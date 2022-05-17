S. Korean Bond Yields on May 17, 2022
Today (%) Previous Session(%) Change (BP)
1-year TB 2.040 2.041 -0.1
2-year TB 2.806 2.821 -1.5
3-year TB 3.031 3.046 -1.5
10-year TB 3.287 3.277 +1.0
2-year MSB 2.879 2.893 -1.4
3-year CB (AA-) 3.784 3.781 +0.3
91-day CD 1.720 1.720 0.0
