Yonhap News Summary
The following is the second summary of major stories moved by Yonhap News Agency on Tuesday.
-----------------
(LEAD) S Korea-NK coronavirus
(LEAD) N. Korea still unresponsive to S. Korea's outreach for talks on COVID-19: official
SEOUL -- North Korea has remained unresponsive for the second day to South Korea's attempt to offer dialogue on COVID-19 medical supplies and health care cooperation, a ministry official here said Tuesday.
The Ministry of Unification had sought to deliver a related fax message to the North on Monday through their liaison office. It is seeking to hold working-level consultations on the ongoing epidemic in the impoverished neighbor and assistance in medical supplies, including vaccines, masks and test kits.
-----------------
(LEAD) S. Korea looks into cryptocurrency market following TerraUSD, Luna crash
SEOUL -- South Korea's financial authorities have launched "emergency" inspections into domestic cryptocurrency exchange operators to enhance investors' protection after the recent collapse of the TerraUSD and Luna cryptocurrencies, sources said Tuesday.
The move came after TerraUSD and its sister coin Luna tumbled, causing massive losses to investors and sending shockwaves across the world.
-----------------
S. Korea to conduct large-scale quarterly tests for COVID-19 antibody positivity
SEOUL -- South Korea plans to conduct tests for COVID-19 antibody positivity this month to secure scientific data for pandemic-related policies, health officials said Tuesday.
The state-run National Institute of Infectious Diseases will test a selected pool of 10,000 people aged 5 and above across the country later this month to measure the rate of its COVID-19 antibody positivity, according to the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA).
-----------------
(LEAD) Seoul shares up nearly 1 pct as investors buy beaten-down issues
SEOUL -- South Korean shares rose nearly 1 percent Tuesday as investors picked up recently downbeat issues, including Samsung Electronics, amid worries over inflation and aggressive monetary tightening in major economies. The Korean won gained ground against the U.S. dollar.
The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) added 23.86 points, or 0.92 percent, to close at 2,620.44 points.
-----------------
S. Korea to join U.S.-led maritime drills next month: officials
SEOUL -- South Korea's Navy plans to send an amphibious assault ship and a submarine to a U.S.-led biennial multinational maritime exercise slated to begin in waters off Hawaii next month, Seoul officials said Tuesday.
The 14,500-ton warship and the 1,800-ton submarine -- named after the country's southernmost island, Marado, and a legendary general in the early 20th century, respectively -- will join the Rim of the Pacific Exercise (RIMPAC), according to them.
-----------------
Ex-lawmaker Na Kyung-won to lead Yoon's delegation to Davos Forum
SEOUL -- President Yoon Suk-yeol will send a special delegation to the annual meeting of the World Economic Forum (WEF), scheduled to take place in Davos, Switzerland, from May 22-26, to explain his government's main foreign policy goals and discuss the international community's humanitarian aid for the COVID-19-stricken North Korea, the presidential office said Tuesday.
The first presidential delegation to be sent to a global multilateral conference since the inauguration of the Yoon government on May 10 will be led by Na Kyung-won, a former four-term lawmaker of the ruling People Power Party, the office said.
-----------------
S. Korean, Japanese nuclear envoys hold phone talks on N. Korea
SEOUL -- The chief nuclear envoys of South Korea and Japan discussed North Korea's COVID-19 outbreak and recent missile launches in their phone conversation Tuesday, Seoul's foreign ministry said.
During the introductory talks, Kim Gunn, special representative for Korean Peninsula peace and security affairs who took office last week, and his Japanese counterpart, Takehiro Funakoshi, shared their assessments on the North's health care crisis and security threats, according to the ministry.
(END)
-
New Defense Minister Lee takes office, warns of 'stern' response to possible N.K. provocations
-
(LEAD) Yoon taps ex-deputy NSA for spy chief
-
Gov't to significantly increase international flights to meet travel demand
-
(2nd LD) BTS wins three Billboard Music Awards, marking 6th year to win an award
-
(Yonhap Interview) Kiwoom Heroes' ace Eric Jokisch wants to make young sons proud
-
S. Korea to send condolence delegation to UAE over death of president
-
Yoon expresses hope for reopening of Seoul-Tokyo air route to bolster exchanges
-
(LEAD) N. Korea confirms first case of omicron variant of COVID-19: state media
-
Seoul's daily subway ridership hits pandemic-era high on eased restrictions
-
(5th LD) N.K. leader, wearing mask, chairs meeting on omicron outbreak
-
S. Korean volunteer fighter in Ukraine doesn't regret his action despite facing imprisonment at home
-
(LEAD) Crypto investor probed for alleged trespassing at Terraform CEO's home
-
(LEAD) S. Korea looks into cryptocurrency market following TerraUSD, Luna crash
-
S. Korea's Black Eagles aerobatic team to perform in British air shows in July
-
(2nd LD) S. Korea attempts to send message to North over aid; Pyongyang unresponsive: ministry