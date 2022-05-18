(EDITORIAL from Korea Times on May 18)

We welcome Yoon's move as it demonstrates his determination to honor the victims and hold dear the legacy of the pro-democracy movement. In his commemoration speech, Yoon is likely to reveal his plan to stipulate the spirit of the movement in the Constitution. If such a plan is put into action, the May 18 uprising will be enshrined in the Constitution, together with the March 1 Independence Movement in 1919 and the April 19 Student Revolution in 1960.