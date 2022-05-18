Top headlines in major S. Korean newspapers
SEOUL, May 18 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on May 18.
Korean-language dailies
-- One day after stressing bipartisan efforts, Yoon appoints justice minister (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- One day after stressing bipartisan efforts, Yoon appoints justice minister (Kookmin Daily)
-- U.S., China clash over S. Korea's joining of IPEF (Donga Ilbo)
-- Yoon appoints justice minister; DP opposes PM appointment (Seoul Shinmun)
-- Yoon appoints justice minister despite DP's opposition (Segye Times)
-- S. Korea confirms plan to join IPEF (Chosun Ilbo)
-- Egg prices soar in line with price surge in feedstock (JoongAng Ilbo)
-- Yoon appoints justice minister despite DP's opposition (Hankyoreh)
-- Prospect of PM appointment remains dim following Yoon's appointment of justice minister (Hankook Ilbo)
-- Supply shortage of coal for electricity ahead of peak summer season (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- Nuclear industry grapples with thin demand (Korea Economic Daily)
English-language dailies
-- N. Korea flies 3 planes of supplies in from China (Korea JoongAng Daily)
-- Doctors, officials offer grim COVID-19 outlook for N. Korea (Korea Herald)
-- Competition heats up in urban air mobility market (Korea Times)
(END)
