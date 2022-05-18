Korean-language dailies

-- One day after stressing bipartisan efforts, Yoon appoints justice minister (Kyunghyang Shinmun)

-- One day after stressing bipartisan efforts, Yoon appoints justice minister (Kookmin Daily)

-- U.S., China clash over S. Korea's joining of IPEF (Donga Ilbo)

-- Yoon appoints justice minister; DP opposes PM appointment (Seoul Shinmun)

-- Yoon appoints justice minister despite DP's opposition (Segye Times)

-- S. Korea confirms plan to join IPEF (Chosun Ilbo)

-- Egg prices soar in line with price surge in feedstock (JoongAng Ilbo)

-- Yoon appoints justice minister despite DP's opposition (Hankyoreh)

-- Prospect of PM appointment remains dim following Yoon's appointment of justice minister (Hankook Ilbo)

-- Supply shortage of coal for electricity ahead of peak summer season (Maeil Business Newspaper)

-- Nuclear industry grapples with thin demand (Korea Economic Daily)

