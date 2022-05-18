Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Wednesday's weather forecast

All News 09:15 May 18, 2022

SEOUL, May 18 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Wednesday.

Temperature (C) Condition Possibility

High/Low of Rain (%)

Seoul 26/16 Cloudy 10

Incheon 22/16 Cloudy 10

Suwon 26/14 Cloudy 10

Cheongju 29/16 Sunny 0

Daejeon 29/15 Cloudy 0

Chuncheon 27/12 Sunny 60

Gangneung 30/19 Cloudy 20

Jeonju 29/15 Sunny 0

Gwangju 29/14 Sunny 0

Jeju 26/17 Sunny 0

Daegu 31/14 Cloudy 20

Busan 25/16 Sunny 0

